NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHINING’s Compact Terminal Block, Installation Made-Easy For All Applications

SHINING E&E Industrial Co., Ltd. leads the way in professional terminal block, fuse holder, fuse block, and solid state relay manufacturing. The company will be showcasing its new product, Fixed Type Barrier Terminal Strip, a SHINING TB-3XXXXCP Series product that significantly shortens the time for installation at various events in 2021.

The breakthrough strip all-purpose protection cover design can be utilized on both commercial and industrial appliances. It has significantly improved the way customers fasten the screws. SHINING is dedicated to delivering not only general model type but diverse customized designed products that are too UL/CUL certified and CE/RoHS compliant.

Competitive Advantage:

• Panel Mounted Terminal blocks with diverse applications

• Open-hole protective cover for easier screw installations

• High density circuitry capable to conserve panel space

• UL requirements approved

About SHINING E&E Industrial Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1978, SHINING E&E Industrial Co., Ltd. has endeavored to the design and fabrication of plastic-related products for more than 40 years. It has been working closely as an OEM/ODM with both domestic and global leading enterprises, such as TECO, TAIAN, Wal-Mart, Kmart, Target, Springs, and Sears. SHINING aims to consistently provide the best quality products and services to its customers and currently have established a wide network of business partnerships encompassing the regions from North America, South America, Europe, Asia, to Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.terminalsblocks.com/.



Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/shining-e-and-e-industrial-co-ltd-terminal-blocks-solution

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shiningfans/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-lin-120b012/

Media contact: David Lin

Email: sales@shining.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-2221-7858 #103