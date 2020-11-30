ELSRA Introduces New Long-Acting Hexagonal Water Generator, Making a Splash in Water-Related Industries

The Water molecules treated by HKE Hexagonal Water Generator can crack into very small water molecule clusters.” — Sam Yeh , PM

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELSRA CO., LTD is the industry leader in providing successful solutions to make water more absorbing, with more penetrating power and higher dissolved oxygen. Its innovative hydrogen kinetic energy hexagonal water offers multiple benefits including facilitating transport of nutrients, eliminating waste and toxins, exchanging information between cells, and delaying the decline and aging of the body. ELSRA is showcasing their new product, the HKE Long-Acting Hexagonal Water Generator at Taiwan International Water Week and upcoming water industry events in 2021.

HKE Long-Acting Hexagonal Water Generator’s main body and built-in seamless coiled pipe are made of stainless 316L, with the length of the pipe 6 meters. Both are full of HKE energy fluid, which is designed to crack macromolecule cluster water to small molecule cluster water or hexagonal water (NMR at 60Hz) and will not degenerate to large molecule cluster water. When water is run through the pipe, hexagonal water is produced. This application can be customized to any equipment and serve a wide range of water-related industries.

ELSRA is committed to excellence through ongoing development and launching of innovative technologies that exceed customer's expectations, and sees a vast opportunity in all water-related industries such as winery, indoor aquaculture, bottled water, hydroponic, agriculture/livestock, beauty care, and hydrotherapy.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• No need to be powered, heated, condensed, or gasified

• No additives added during the water generating process

• Water generated is long-acting, able to be kept at room temperature for more than 12 months

• Made of stainless 316L, medical grade; non-radioactive contamination test (by SGS)



About ELSRA CO., LTD

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Taipei, ELSRA is an advanced leader in developing innovative long-acting hexagonal water generators, mini wine decanter/ester equipment, and wine sober/ester sticks. The company is looking to transform the way hexagonal water is generated as its R&D team continues to focus on advanced technical development. For more information, please visit https://www.hketech.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/elsra-co-ltd

###

Media contact: Sam Yeh

Email: techhke@gmail.com

Phone: 886 2 23711171