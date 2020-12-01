Nabil Nona Attached as Line Producer in Indie Motion Picture Pomegranate
A lover of film since childhood, Nabil Nona's goal is to both entertain and induce thoughtful topics to audiences.
I’ve followed Nabil’s work for years and I am impressed by his knowledge of and commitment to the film industry, as well as his passion to keep learning more.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomegranate Pictures is very pleased to announce that Nabil Nona has joined the Pomegranate motion picture production team as Line Producer. Writer-director, Weam Namou, said, “I’ve followed Nabil’s work for years and I am impressed by his knowledge of and commitment to the film industry, as well as his passion to keep learning more. We’re very happy to have him onboard.”
— Weam Namou
NABIL NONA is a producer and director known for Nightmare (2011), The Summoner (2018), and Consequences (2017). Born in Iraq in 1971, he was a child who was infatuated with American cartoons, movies, and television shows. He learned English by listening to American dialogue and reading subtitles in Arabic. Nabil immigrated to the United States in 1994 where he found himself going to theaters to watch the latest movies, analyzing every performance by the actors, cinematographers, and directors. He would wait for the movie to become available on DVD to watch it again, but with the added bonus of behind the scenes footage where it explains how the movie was made and how the actors performed under whatever conditions and still gave their best.
In 2009, he decided to study acting and filmmaking and felt it was one the best decisions he has ever made. A year later Nabil wrote, acted in, produced, and directed his first short film. Since then, he has been producing and directing other shorts, television commercials, music videos, and television shows. His goal is to keep creating and making meaningful films or shows that entertain the audience, but also make them think after watching the film.
Pomegranate is a dramedy by writer-director Weam Namou, based on her childhood experiences immigrating from Iraq to the United States, and then as an adult living through the presidential election of 2016. Consequently, Pomegranate is the story about how, in the weeks before the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a young, politically liberal, Iraqi Muslim immigrant struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to-do, politically conservative, Iraqi Christians, while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions.
Pomegranate Pictures, LLC is owned and managed by Weam Namou, who wrote the screenplay and will direct the movie. She is working in association with Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) to produce the movie.
Weam Namou
Pomegranate Pictures
+1 586-212-4490
