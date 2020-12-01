Introducing the Smart Career Planner: The Number One Resource To Visualize and Pave a Path To Success
Smart Career Planner Provides A Guided Process Helping Thousands Turn Their Dreams Into A RealityDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital age has transformed the way individuals and corporations conduct business and reach their goals. That being said, some of the most beneficial tactics used to visualize, strategize, and track success remains physical. Ragid Kader, technology evangelist and certified career coach know this necessity first hand. In 2016 Ragid was in a period of personal growth where he designed an effective and efficient method to streamline his growth and success through creating his self-help guided planner. After seeing massive success in his own life and personal journey, Ragid sought to share his tactics with the world and is proud to announce the release of the Smart Career Planner.
Available on Amazon, and directly through the website, the Smart Career Planner is rapidly becoming the hottest commodity for career growth as the well-designed roadmap to finding massive success. As every successful professional will explain, there is far more involved with success than meets the eye. Ragid’s exclusive method guides users on how to properly visualize, strategize, and integrate a mindset that involves every area of one’s life.
This unique planner has enough space to cover 18 weeks and includes a weekly task planner, reviews, and daily updates to make this a well-curated scheduler for any vision. Smart Career Planner is meant to help driven individuals figure out which way they want their career to go, create a vision, define the short and long-term goals, and incorporate them into both work and lifestyle.
This one-of-a-kind strategy planner helps users stay focused, resulting in increased productivity and better time management. Some of the key sections the planner features include:
- Weekly priority planning sections to focus your work on your most important goals.
- Weekly reflection sections to track steady improvement.
- Career development competencies and strategy assessments
- Personal development checklist
- Work/life balance assessment to keep every area of life immersed in the success planning
- A Habit Planner section that will lead users to set and achieve goals in their career, and also their personal life; bringing healthier habits and positive daily rituals into one’s life.
“My mentors always taught me that my successes would be delighted by helping others achieve their dream careers. I created this smart Career Planner in 2016. It started as a personal planner to self-organize, set career goals, and create a plan to achieve them. Once I realized the results from my planner, I wanted to help others to get benefit from it as well. I wanted to motivate them and tell them loud & clear, “You’re only a good plan away from your goal, your dream career.” -Ragid Kader, Founder & Creator of Smart Career Planner
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed; Ragid’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the Smart Career Planner.
About Smart Career Planner
Smart Career Planner is the world’s number one self-help resource to help individuals pave a path to success in their careers. Founded in 2016 and developed by Ragid Kader, technology evangelist and certified career coach based in Dubai, the Smart Career Planner is designed to inspire technology enthusiasts, and help them explore related career opportunities to solve the most demanding business challenges. The vision for the Smart Career Planner Bega when Ragid Kader created his guided journal to organize his tasks, set career goals, and create an efficient plan to achieve those goals. The Smart Career Planner does exactly what its name suggests: motivates you to create a smart career plan for your next best move.
