Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce that an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Third District.

Robbery (Force and Violence): A t approximately 12:01 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspects forcefully took the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN 20-169-628

Robbery (Snatch): At approximately 12:20 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 1600 block of T Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene. CCN 20-169-632

Robbery (Snatch): At approximately 12:31 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN 20-169-637

On Saturday, November 28, 2020, 21 year-old Demarcus Franks, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.