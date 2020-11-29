SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Investigation of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. – ZM
We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces it has commenced an investigation into Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZM).
— Timothy L. Miles
On November 10, 2020, following its investigation spanning over a year, the Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with the Company over charges that it misled users regarding the level of security protecting its video conferencing services, giving users a false sense of security and exposing them to security breaches. The settlement requires the Company to "implement a robust information security program," prohibits "privacy and security misrepresentations," and levies fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation.
The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which in pending in the Northern District of California, and styled Drieu v. Zoom Video Communications, Inc., No. 5:20-cv-02353.
The Firm’s investigation is focused on whether Zoom’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Zoom’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws
Zoom Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Zoom securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
Leading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 19 Years
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS