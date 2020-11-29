Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ vandalism/ theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                           

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 between 0700 and 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford Park and Ride

VIOLATION: Vandalism/ Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                           

 

VICTIM: Bernard Wetherbee

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Ryegate, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and between the hours of 0700 and 1200, someone broke into Wetherbee's vehicle while parked at the Bradford Park and Ride. The person(s) threw a rock through the side rear window and gained access inside the vehicle. Wetherbee reported a list of items stolen from inside his vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.

