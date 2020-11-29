St Johnsbury/ vandalism/ theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 between 0700 and 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford Park and Ride
VIOLATION: Vandalism/ Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Bernard Wetherbee
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Ryegate, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and between the hours of 0700 and 1200, someone broke into Wetherbee's vehicle while parked at the Bradford Park and Ride. The person(s) threw a rock through the side rear window and gained access inside the vehicle. Wetherbee reported a list of items stolen from inside his vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.