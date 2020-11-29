St Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A406050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 11/28/20 at approximately 1725 hours
STREET: VT RT 25
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wrights Mtn Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Kirk
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Back
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 25 in the town of Bradford. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Christopher Kirk, lost control of his vehicle, traveled across the opposite lane of travel and struck a rock ledge. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the east bound lane. Kirk was able to remove himself from the vehicle and was later transported to DHMC for a back injury.