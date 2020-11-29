Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 62 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,664 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A406050                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/20 at approximately 1725 hours

STREET: VT RT 25

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wrights Mtn Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Kirk

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Back

HOSPITAL: DHMC

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

  On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 25 in the town of Bradford. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Christopher Kirk, lost control of his vehicle, traveled across the opposite lane of travel and struck a rock ledge. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the east bound lane. Kirk was able to remove himself from the vehicle and was later transported to DHMC for a back injury.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.