St Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A406050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 11/28/20 at approximately 1725 hours

STREET: VT RT 25

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wrights Mtn Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Kirk

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Back

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 25 in the town of Bradford. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Christopher Kirk, lost control of his vehicle, traveled across the opposite lane of travel and struck a rock ledge. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the east bound lane. Kirk was able to remove himself from the vehicle and was later transported to DHMC for a back injury.