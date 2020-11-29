Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 62 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,637 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct & Noise in the Nighttime

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#:20A305054 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                    

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2020 0338 hours  

LOCATION: Warren, VT 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Noise in the Nighttime  

 

ACCUSED: Sarah D. Bray                                            

AGE: 36 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT   

 

VICTIM: Multiple neighbors in the building. 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a noise disturbance on Rolston Rd in Waitsfield, VT. Troopers spoke with multiple neighbors and the female who was identified as Sarah Bray. After gathering statements from the victims and offender, it was determined that Bray had been playing music loudly in the middle of the night for an extended period of time. Bray was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division to answer for the aforementioned charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 01/14/2021 0830 hours   

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A              

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct & Noise in the Nighttime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.