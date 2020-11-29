Middlesex Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct & Noise in the Nighttime
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A305054
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/28/2020 0338 hours
LOCATION: Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Noise in the Nighttime
ACCUSED: Sarah D. Bray
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: Multiple neighbors in the building.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a noise disturbance on Rolston Rd in Waitsfield, VT. Troopers spoke with multiple neighbors and the female who was identified as Sarah Bray. After gathering statements from the victims and offender, it was determined that Bray had been playing music loudly in the middle of the night for an extended period of time. Bray was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/14/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A