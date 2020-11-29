Middlesex Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct & Noise in the Nighttime

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A305054

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2020 0338 hours

LOCATION: Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Sarah D. Bray

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VICTIM: Multiple neighbors in the building.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a noise disturbance on Rolston Rd in Waitsfield, VT. Troopers spoke with multiple neighbors and the female who was identified as Sarah Bray. After gathering statements from the victims and offender, it was determined that Bray had been playing music loudly in the middle of the night for an extended period of time. Bray was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/14/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A