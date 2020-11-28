The Gorgon's Loch Tabletop Game Seeks Funding on Kickstarter
On December 1st tabletop enthusiasts can pre-order the family-friendly tabletop dungeon crawler on KickstarterLONDON, ENGLAND, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gorgon's Loch, a fun, family-friendly, easy-to-learn, and hard-to-master tabletop dungeon crawler is about to go live on Kickstarter, at https://bit.ly/TGLrelaunch, on December 1st.
Aiming at attracting new players to the world of board and tabletop gaming by providing an exciting and easy-to-play board game that’s also stimulating and hard-to-master, “The Gorgon's Loch” uses the STORM system, a simple gaming system based on six-sided dice.
“The Gorgon's Loch is a fun turn-based fantasy dungeon adventure for 1-5 players, which makes it suitable for all the family, but which can be played as a solo game as well,” Dan Grubb, CEO and Game Designer of the UK-based independent publishing house Fantastic Books Publishing, said.
The game can be played with or without a Dungeon Master and players can change at any time since different players can drop in and drop out as they wish. “This game makes uninterrupted game nights possible, which is particularly suited for family and friend gatherings”, Mr. Grubb detailed while also observing that play times for each of the dungeons averages 60 to 90 minutes including setup.
The dungeon crawler theme of the game is centered on the Gorgon Queen character. She has captured the players’ souls and is using them as her playthings in her enchanted dungeon, the Gorgon's Loch. Treated as unwilling gladiators, players have been trapped there for centuries battling in an endless cycle of death and reincarnation. The dungeon is packed with the Gorgon Queen’s forces who are loyal to her every command.
“Players must collect and use potions, magical scrolls, weapons, and armor to survive the onslaught of these forces while avoiding traps and dark enchantments,” the game designer said.
The crowdfunder also highlights the high-quality components and thick, durable card stock, which makes the game a robust and lasting set that will allow families to play it for years to come. The game’s charismatic artwork is reflected on about two kilos of impressively designed cards.
“The Gorgon’s Loch” has been play-tested for thousands of hours by first-time board game players, seasoned board game professionals, such as Major Alex Janaway, a former Warmaster World Champion, board game cafe owners all over the UK from Margate to Northumberland, private board and tabletop clubs all over the country from London to Whitley Bay, and several other non-experts. “They all loved it and shared exciting reviews that make us optimistic about our Kickstarter campaign,” Grubb further stated.
Fantastic Books Publishing will further venture into the STORM gaming system with two other games to be developed soon: "Professor Harlow's Laboratory" and "Vampire Homecoming". “Supporting our Kickstarter campaign also means supporting our continued work to bring more exciting tabletop games to life,” the crowdfunder commented.
The “Gorgon's Loch” campaign on Kickstarter at https://bit.ly/TGLrelaunch will be launched on December 1st and is seeking to raise £15,900 for the large-scale printing of the first 1,000 units of the game. Kickstarter backers will have early and discounted access to the game in exchange for their support to the campaign.
