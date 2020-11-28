Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Governor Cuomo said. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread. Our micro-cluster strategy can target very small areas with restrictions, so the actions each of us take and the actions our neighbors take may seem small, but they make a big difference. New York has one of the nation's lowest infection rates and the nation's highest testing capacity, but it will take the vigilance of New Yorkers to get us through the holidays and through this pandemic."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.65 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.45 percent. Within the focus areas, 36,745 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,076 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 115,610 test results were reported, yielding 3,987 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/26) % Positive Yesterday (11/27) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 4.91% 5.69% 5.65% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.32% 3.72% 3.98% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 2.83% 3.13% 3.45%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 6.81% 7.07% 7.14% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.92% 6.93% 6.81% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 6.14% 6.90% 7.16% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 4.99% 5.46% 5.79% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 4.06% 4.39% 4.90% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 4.95% 4.62% 5.10% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 4.23% 4.01% 4.60% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.25% 3.39% 3.52% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 4.27% 4.48% 4.51% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.55% 4.43% 4.30% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 4.51% 4.94% 5.32% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.25% 3.53% 3.90% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 5.68% 5.92% 6.86% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.83% 4.86% 4.73% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 3.71% 3.90% 3.94% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 2.52% 2.67% 2.38% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.01% 3.35% 3.56% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.48% 8.98% 8.85% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.10% 3.23% 3.12% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.09% 3.35% 3.01% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 3.97% 4.88% 4.76% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 6.17% 6.49% 6.28% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 3.90% 3.84% 3.37% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 5.64% 5.69% 6.14% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 9.93% 9.84% 9.97% Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.78% 7.89% 7.37% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.35% 4.85% 4.95% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.75% 5.80% 5.04% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 8.15% 7.87% 7.34%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 3,287 (+184)

Patients Newly Admitted - 433

Hospital Counties - 54

Number ICU - 654 (+18)

Number ICU with Intubation - 331 (+37)

Total Discharges - 84,938 (+215)

Deaths - 42

Total Deaths - 26,632

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.1% 3.7% 3.4% 2.76% Central New York 3.8% 4.0% 8.4% 4.06% Finger Lakes 6.1% 5.7% 6.6% 4.48% Long Island 3.3% 3.8% 3.4% 3.56% Mid-Hudson 4.1% 4.7% 4.8% 4.22% Mohawk Valley 3.3% 3.6% 4.7% 3.56% New York City 2.4% 2.8% 2.9% 2.61% North Country 2.1% 2.9% 3.1% 2.45% Southern Tier 2.1% 1.8% 4.4% 1.73% Western New York 5.6% 8.1% 7.4% 6.53%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 3.5% 3.9% 4.1% 3.68% Brooklyn 2.2% 2.8% 2.9% 2.49% Manhattan 1.5% 1.7% 2.2% 1.62% Queens 3.1% 3.3% 3.1% 2.99% Staten Island 3.6% 4.4% 3.8% 4.07%

Of the 634,438 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,618 63 Allegany 997 14 Broome 5,234 33 Cattaraugus 1,075 17 Cayuga 846 24 Chautauqua 1,539 23 Chemung 2,993 38 Chenango 629 6 Clinton 456 8 Columbia 1,012 7 Cortland 1,025 46 Delaware 346 4 Dutchess 7,122 101 Erie 24,440 507 Essex 279 1 Franklin 259 0 Fulton 490 6 Genesee 966 34 Greene 685 10 Hamilton 44 2 Herkimer 664 19 Jefferson 511 11 Lewis 351 6 Livingston 683 12 Madison 913 15 Monroe 14,703 365 Montgomery 472 6 Nassau 59,700 462 Niagara 3,682 83 NYC 307,181 2,101 Oneida 4,732 77 Onondaga 10,480 232 Ontario 1,273 23 Orange 16,650 95 Orleans 618 14 Oswego 1,496 60 Otsego 611 15 Putnam 2,731 49 Rensselaer 1,686 20 Rockland 21,378 120 Saratoga 2,180 29 Schenectady 2,389 36 Schoharie 194 4 Schuyler 306 10 Seneca 283 7 St. Lawrence 805 21 Steuben 1,739 25 Suffolk 59,810 537 Sullivan 2,166 10 Tioga 1,104 9 Tompkins 1,076 33 Ulster 3,276 38 Warren 575 4 Washington 444 4 Wayne 1,095 12 Westchester 49,646 544 Wyoming 527 10 Yates 253 1

Yesterday, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,632. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: