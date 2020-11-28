Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Slow the Spread

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

"We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Governor Cuomo said. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread. Our micro-cluster strategy can target very small areas with restrictions, so the actions each of us take and the actions our neighbors take may seem small, but they make a big difference. New York has one of the nation's lowest infection rates and the nation's highest testing capacity, but it will take the vigilance of New Yorkers to get us through the holidays and through this pandemic."    

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.65 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.45 percent. Within the focus areas, 36,745 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,076 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 115,610 test results were reported, yielding 3,987 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/26) % Positive

Yesterday (11/27) % Positive

 

 

 

 

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

4.91%

5.69%

5.65%

 

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.32%

3.72%

3.98%

 

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

2.83%

3.13%

3.45%

 

 

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

6.81%

7.07%

7.14%

 

 

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

6.92%

6.93%

6.81%

 

 

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

6.14%

6.90%

7.16%

 

 

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

4.99%

5.46%

5.79%

 

 

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

4.06%

4.39%

4.90%

 

 

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

4.95%

4.62%

5.10%

 

 

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

4.23%

4.01%

4.60%

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.25%

3.39%

3.52%

 

 

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

4.27%

4.48%

4.51%

 

 

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.55%

4.43%

4.30%

 

 

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

4.51%

4.94%

5.32%

 

 

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.25%

3.53%

3.90%

 

 

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

5.68%

5.92%

6.86%

 

 

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.83%

4.86%

4.73%

 

 

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

3.71%

3.90%

3.94%

 

 

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

2.52%

2.67%

2.38%

 

 

Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.01%

3.35%

3.56%

 

 

Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.48%

8.98%

8.85%

 

 

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.10%

3.23%

3.12%

 

 

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.09%

3.35%

3.01%

 

 

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

3.97%

4.88%

4.76%

 

 

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

6.17%

6.49%

6.28%

 

 

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

3.90%

3.84%

3.37%

 

 

Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

5.64%

5.69%

6.14%

 

 

Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

9.93%

9.84%

9.97%

 

 

Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.78%

7.89%

7.37%

 

 

Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.35%

4.85%

4.95%

 

 

Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

5.75%

5.80%

5.04%

 

 

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

8.15%

7.87%

7.34%

 

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,287 (+184)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 433 
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 654 (+18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 331 (+37)
  • Total Discharges - 84,938 (+215)
  • Deaths - 42
  • Total Deaths - 26,632

   

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region 

3.1%

3.7%

3.4%

2.76%

Central New York 

3.8%

4.0%

8.4%

4.06%

Finger Lakes 

6.1%

5.7%

6.6%

4.48%

Long Island 

3.3%

3.8%

3.4%

3.56%

Mid-Hudson 

4.1%

4.7%

4.8%

4.22%

Mohawk Valley 

3.3%

3.6%

4.7%

3.56%

New York City 

2.4%

2.8%

2.9%

2.61%

North Country 

2.1%

2.9%

3.1%

2.45%

Southern Tier 

2.1%

1.8%

4.4%

1.73%

Western New York 

5.6%

8.1%

7.4%

6.53%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

3.5%

3.9%

4.1%

3.68%

Brooklyn

2.2%

2.8%

2.9%

2.49%

Manhattan

1.5%

1.7%

2.2%

1.62%

Queens

3.1%

3.3%

3.1%

2.99%

Staten Island

3.6%

4.4%

3.8%

4.07%

 

Of the 634,438 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

5,618

63

Allegany

997

14

Broome

5,234

33

Cattaraugus

1,075

17

Cayuga

846

24

Chautauqua

1,539

23

Chemung

2,993

38

Chenango

629

6

Clinton

456

8

Columbia

1,012

7

Cortland

1,025

46

Delaware

346

4

Dutchess

7,122

101

Erie

24,440

507

Essex

279

1

Franklin

259

0

Fulton

490

6

Genesee

966

34

Greene

685

10

Hamilton

44

2

Herkimer

664

19

Jefferson

511

11

Lewis

351

6

Livingston

683

12

Madison

913

15

Monroe

14,703

365

Montgomery

472

6

Nassau

59,700

462

Niagara

3,682

83

NYC

307,181

2,101

Oneida

4,732

77

Onondaga

10,480

232

Ontario

1,273

23

Orange

16,650

95

Orleans

618

14

Oswego

1,496

60

Otsego

611

15

Putnam

2,731

49

Rensselaer

1,686

20

Rockland

21,378

120

Saratoga

2,180

29

Schenectady

2,389

36

Schoharie

194

4

Schuyler

306

10

Seneca

283

7

St. Lawrence

805

21

Steuben

1,739

25

Suffolk

59,810

537

Sullivan

2,166

10

Tioga

1,104

9

Tompkins

1,076

33

Ulster

3,276

38

Warren

575

4

Washington

444

4

Wayne

1,095

12

Westchester

49,646

544

Wyoming

527

10

Yates

253

1

 

Yesterday, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,632. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany 

1

Allegany 

1

Broome 

3

Chautauqua 

1

Chemung 

3

Columbia 

1

Dutchess

1

Erie 

6

Kings 

2

Monroe 

5

Nassau 

3

Niagara 

2

Oneida 

1

Onondaga 

2

Oswego 

1

Rensselaer 

1

St. Lawrence 

1

Steuben 

1

Suffolk 

2

Tompkins 

2

Westchester 

2

