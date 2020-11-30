Juniper Knoll Publishing Releases First Book
31 Days To Love is a story that explores the meaning of romance and love. Twists and turns keep readers glued to the book until they finish.
I was very pleased with this from the beginning. In fact I had a hard time putting it down last night!”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Knoll Publishing (JKP) based in Clearwater, Florida is gearing up for its Grand Opening in April 2021. To establish production procedures, JKP will be publishing a limited number of titles in various genres and formats over the next four months.
— Marian H
The first title, now available on Amazon as paperback or Kindle, is 31 Days to Love, written by Juniper Knoll Founder Don Dewsnap. It is a thoughtful, intriguing, riveting romance that explores what "romance" really is.
The main characters' questions become your questions, questions about love and romance you also want to answer. And you will, in your own way, as they do in theirs. Both you and they end up richer for the understanding.
31 Days to Love is that rare kind of book that keeps readers glued to the book far too late into the night until they finish.
Juniper Knoll will be devoted to positive, well-written books, from fiction to non-fiction, from poetry to essays, for all ages. Authors are invited to submit queries.
For more information and to follow the progress Juniper Knoll's growth, go to DonDewsnap.com or to Juniper Knoll Publishing's Facebook Page.
Don Dewsnap
Juniper Knoll Publishing
+1 727-946-9315
Facebook