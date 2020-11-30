WD-HAN Prevails With The 2020 Album
"The 2020 Album" contains eleven singles WD-HAN released this year. High-impact songs that turn loss into hope, darkness into light and joy into exultation.
A rock show that delivers us a global feel, it's a fun ride with an original twist throughout.”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATS, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the 2020 Pandemic became a fact of life, many bands shut down. WD-HAN expanded, creating the game of releasing a new single every month.
When life gets hard, winners work harder, and WD-HAN won their game. Their collection of 2020 songs turn loss into hope, darkness into light, and art into exultation. With the variety of styles they are famous for, WD-HAN has created a musical compilation that will evoke physical thrills on the skin of any music-lover.
Along with popular releases from the year including 'Spaceman' and 'Work For It', The 2020 Album will feature their brand new song 'Places'. The trio manages to nail down a solid truth in heart-grounded lyrics and music that will stand the test of time. What was good before is still good and always will be, because it is part of you. There is no former time that cannot be revisited time and time again, and the joy and peace re-felt. The past may be the past, but the present contains it, and in this song, celebrates it.
Lead singer Spencer Barnes, percussionist Lea Barnes and guitar virtuoso Cal Henry have taken this year to devote themselves to helping listeners recognize and release the power and life within themselves. The 2020 Album is the thundering result of their work and everything they have achieved this year.
"An old-school richness and authenticity shine..." - Your Music Experience
"As previously mentioned there's crunching riffs in abundance here with plenty - especially from the off it slaps you in the face and then decides to take you on a rollercoaster of a ride." - It's All Indie
Press Release written by Don Dewsnap
