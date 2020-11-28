Traffic Fatality: 3300 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the 3300 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:02 am, a Volkswagen Passat was traveling northeast bound in the 3300 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast. At the same time, a silver Nissan Kicks was traveling southwest bound in the same block. The two vehicles then collided head on at an angle at the center of the roadway, on the double yellow lines. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the operator of the Nissan Kicks to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. The operator and passenger of the Volkswagen Passat were transport to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, November 27, 2020, the operator of the Nissan Kicks succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 50 year-old George Minor, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.