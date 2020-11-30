A Publishing Company Being Born - Authors Invited
The hallmark of Juniper Knoll Publishing will be superior writing worth re-reading. From novels to non-fiction, poetry to essays, form is fluid. Content is key.
Don has taken years of his experiences and observations and is passing this priceless information on to individuals who wish or yearn for betterment.”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What others call false starts, delays, and disappointment, Don Dewsnap calls education and preparation. Publishing has been his dream and destiny for decades. Now his dream is on the verge of reality. In spring of 2021, the rapidly growing bud of Juniper Knoll Publishing will burst into full flower.
— Melissa M
Devoted to positivity, JKP is looking for authors and readers who recognize that good can be better, and that downturns in life can be overcome. The hallmark of JKP will be superior writing, worth re-reading. From novels to non-fiction, poetry to essays, form is fluid. Content is key, and quality is paramount.
The Juniper Knoll Family of readers will interact through the JKP website both with the company and with each other. Unprecedented reader involvement in manuscript selection will guarantee the value of every book. Contests, awards and games will be a mainstay, along with information about writing and publishing.
Until JuniperKnollPublishing.com is launched, interested readers and authors can follow the progress of the project on DonDewsnap.com or on Facebook on the Juniper Knoll Publishing page.
Don Dewsnap
Juniper Knoll Publishing
+1 7279469315
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook