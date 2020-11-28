CloudHospital receives strategic investment

Investment by Boryung Pharmaceutical opens new venues for CloudHospital with the help of Boryung's vast network of relationships in 50 markets worldwide.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudHospital Inc, based in Seoul, South Korea, has announced a seed investment by Boryung Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, a company with over 50 years of history. CloudHospital's CEO and founder, Suleyman Nazarov, welcomes the investment as an acknowledgment by Boryung's management that global cross-border telemedicine has merits and is an industry to observe a significant growth in the coming years. He adds that “In addition to our earlier seed investors, The Invention Lab (theilab.kr) and Korea Venture Investment (kvic.or.kr), we welcome Boryung's vision in seeing eye-to-eye that the market CloudHospital is pioneering in has merits and will grow over time, due to both technological advancements and patient demand”. Boryung has now added CloudHospital as part of its “D:Healthcovery” portfolio of companies and its related website (https://dhealthcovery.com/).

Boryung Pharmaceutical has a long history of developing drugs for various healthcare issues including hypertension, diabetes, Alzheimer's, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, cancers, and vaccines. Due to its long history in the Korean markets, it has very deep relationships with healthcare providers such as clinics and hospitals, which adds tangible synergies with CloudHospital's business. Boryung's investment will help CloudHospital's path to reach its goal of delivering the best healthcare solutions for everyone with an internet connection from anywhere on the globe.

About CloudHospital:

CloudHospital was started in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, to meet the growing demand for the best medical services regardless of where the patients and doctors are located. In short, CloudHospital obliterates the traditional boundaries that have limited the best solutions to reach a wider audience. With proprietary technology solutions, CloudHospital aims to lead the newly identified sector with a robust back-end software platform and staff with relevant experience in the medical field.