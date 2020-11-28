CANMAX’s Self-Service Swan Passport Reader Offers a New Option For Identity Recognition

You can see our passion and professionalism in barcode scanning field.” — Marty Lee, General Manager

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANMAX is a designer and manufacturer for barcode scanning solutions in Taiwan for over 25 years. It offers diverse, affordable solutions for non-contact passport scanning, aiming to replace traditional contact-scanning which often results in bent passports or documents. CANMAX will be launching its new product, Swan, a multi-functional scanner at various related electronics and hardware maker events including COMPUTEX 2021. The showcase will be at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 or Hall 2 between Jun 1 - Jun 5 (booth TBD).

Swan Passport Reader is an elegantly designed 1D & 2D and passport barcode scanner with outstanding reading performance that meets the diverse scanning demands for technical-oriented distributors and system integrators. As COVID-19 raises the demands for unmanned services, non-contact and self-service barcode scanning solutions are becoming more important. Furthermore, Swan Passport Reader has now been widely incorporated with system integrators by hotel, currency exchange, and traveler tax refund applications in southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Compact and light-weight design with adjustable reading head angle

• Operational flexibility, able to read barcodes in multiple modes

• CMOS 60 frames per second

"At present, CANMAX is moving towards the creativity and customization of barcode machine solutions, and hopes to cooperate with major international manufacturers and system integrators," said Euginia Chang, Sales Director of CANMAX.

About CANMAX

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, CANMAX is a veteran in developing customized non-contact and self-service barcode scanning solutions in various areas, for instance POS retail, KIOSK payment vendors, medical machines, logistics, factory automation, and ticket reading systems that can be incorporated in the areas of identity recognition, customs, and tax exemption. The company has been selling its products to over 20 countries around the globe including well-known Japanese and U.S. based enterprises such as Canon, FUJI, and Metrologic Instruments. For more information, please visit https://www.canmax.com.tw.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/canmax-technology-ltd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/canmax.com.tw

Media contact: Euginia Chang

Email: euginia@canmax.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-6477797