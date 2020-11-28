Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020 at 7:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Middlesex, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Interference With Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Richard Dudley                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 11/27/2020 State Police responded to Middlesex for a

report of an individual who had been pushed to the ground by a female. Upon

arrival subsequent investigation revealed that during the altercation Dudley took the phone of the victim to prevent them from calling the police.  Dudley

was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal

Division on 01/14/2021 at 8:30 AM to answer to the offense of Interference with Access to Emergency Services.     

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2021 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Middlesex Barracks / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

