Middlesex Barracks / Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020 at 7:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Middlesex, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Interference With Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Richard Dudley
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/2020 State Police responded to Middlesex for a
report of an individual who had been pushed to the ground by a female. Upon
arrival subsequent investigation revealed that during the altercation Dudley took the phone of the victim to prevent them from calling the police. Dudley
was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal
Division on 01/14/2021 at 8:30 AM to answer to the offense of Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2021 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.