Middlesex Barracks / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A305050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020 at 7:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Middlesex, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Interference With Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Richard Dudley

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/2020 State Police responded to Middlesex for a

report of an individual who had been pushed to the ground by a female. Upon

arrival subsequent investigation revealed that during the altercation Dudley took the phone of the victim to prevent them from calling the police. Dudley

was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal

Division on 01/14/2021 at 8:30 AM to answer to the offense of Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2021 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.