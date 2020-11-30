INTRODUCING THE VUTE
Make Life & Love HappenMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE VUTE is a customer-centric company specializing in personalized gifts to capture and preserve life’s most precious moments. From apparel to home goods, we create the perfect pieces to take your occasion from special to spectacular.
Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Each person, event, and moment is unique, which is why we create personalized gifts. For couples, newly engaged, newlyweds, birthdays, anniversaries, pregnancy announcements, and everything in between, we can create the perfect item to announce, celebrate, or commemorate. From mugs to clothing, THE VUTE creates a moment for your moment to celebrate life and love. We focus on the individual and the couple to make sure each piece is perfect. Whether choosing from our own designs, customizing a design, or working with us to make something one of a kind, we are happy to be a part of these momentous parts of our customers’ lives.
Precious Omoruyi has a passion for helping people celebrate every special moment in life. After planning her sister’s wedding and being the organizer behind family trips, bachelorette parties, baby showers, parties, and more, she realized she wanted to help everyone celebrate life a little more. As a serial entrepreneur, Precious was excited at the idea and opportunity to found a company where she could play a part in love. By commemorating these moments forever through gifts, love can be remembered and cherished forever in the homes and hearts of others.
We are incredibly excited to bring our vision to life in THE VUTE. You can follow along on our journey as we release new products and showcase our beautiful pieces through our Instagram and Facebook pages. You can also visit us directly through our website to take advantage of our Cyber Monday Deal - 20% off all purchases.
