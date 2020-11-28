Derby/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504591
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 76 Main St, Orleans (Family Dollar)
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Family Dollar
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/2020 the Family Dollar located in Orleans, VT
reported four propane canisters being stolen from the locked cage located
outside in the front of the store.
The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with any information
regarding the identification of the offender(s) and are encouraged to contact
Trooper Logan Miller out of the Derby Barracks.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881