Derby/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 76 Main St, Orleans (Family Dollar)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Family Dollar

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/2020 the Family Dollar located in Orleans, VT

reported four propane canisters being stolen from the locked cage located

outside in the front of the store.

The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with any information

regarding the identification of the offender(s) and are encouraged to contact

Trooper Logan Miller out of the Derby Barracks.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881