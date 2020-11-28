Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

Request for information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 76 Main St, Orleans (Family Dollar)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

 

VICTIM: Family Dollar

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/2020 the Family Dollar located in Orleans, VT

reported four propane canisters being stolen from the locked cage located

outside in the front of the store.

 

The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with any information

regarding the identification of the offender(s) and are encouraged to contact

Trooper Logan Miller out of the Derby Barracks.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

