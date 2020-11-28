HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 28 – DEC. 4, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 27, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted (also see Mailihuna Road closure information). Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauala Road detours.

2) KALIHIWAI

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) at Mile Marker 25 (at the Kalihiwai River Bridge) on Monday, Nov. 30, through Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be alternated in the remaining open lane.

3) KALIHIWAI

Roving closure of the Hanalei bound lane of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between Kalihiwai Road and the Kalihiwai Bridge at Mile Marker 25 from Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming. Traffic will be alternated in the remaining open lane at the work site.

— RICE STREET (ROUTE 51) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Rice Street in both directions between Mokoi Street and Lala Road on Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road reconstruction.

— WAIALO ROAD (ROUTE 541) —

1) ELEELE

Single lane closure on Waialo Road (Route 541) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Eleele Road and Aka Ula Street, on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for clearing, grubbing, and reconstruction work.

— MAILIHUNA ROAD —

1) KAPAA

Complete closure of Mailihuna Road between Kuhio Highway and Silva Road on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. Additional details available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/full-closure-of-mailihuna-road-dec-1-dec-22-for-kapaa-stream-bridge-project/