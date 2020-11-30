NOW IN HER THIRD DECADE OF RECORDING, ANAYA MUSIC ENJOYS A RUN OF UNPRECEDENTED TOP INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS
The Renowned Brazilian New Age Composer Has Earned Accolades from the Global Music Awards, Akademia, IndieMusicChannel, Clouzine and Prominent Film FestivalsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A timeless composer and ethereal vocalist passionate about elevating the human spirit through the power of music and universal vibration, Brazilian recording artist Anaya Music has been on a prolific creative roll throughout 2020, inviting us to transcend our collective anxious moment with four intricate, lushly produced and soul-transportive full length albums, released on her own record label AnayaMusic: Prayers for Peace (with Cindy Paulos), Secrets, Beyond Earth and Zenezy (2020).
Capturing the soothing yet spiritually and emotionally energizing essence of the music of her native country via a dynamic synthesis of orchestral new age, electronic and melodic trance influences and texture, Anaya’s recent dynamic slate of releases caps a several year period in which she has received an impressive array of awards and accolades from prominent international music organizations and film festivals.
From 2017 through 2019, she won the Silver Medal for Outstanding Achievement at the Global Music Awards as composer and artist for her songs “Laman Song,” “Love’s River” and “Dharma” and the albums Fifth Essence, Devotion, Aligned in the Universe, Aonki: Gateway of Love and Isalc”Li: A Love Odyssey; in 2020, she also earned a Bronze Medal for her music video for “The Cathedral.” (See also her YouTubeChannel)
In 2019 and 2020, Anaya Music also won several Akademia Music Awards – for Best Dance/Electronic Album (4D Eternity), the Executive Award, the Artist Vision Award, Spoken Word Award (for Prayers for Peace), Best Ambient/Instrumental Albums for Isalc”Li: A Love Odyssey, Secrets, Beyond Earth and Zenezy, Best Song Ambient Instrumental (“Dreams) and top honors for the music videos for “The Cathedral,” “Timing,” “Beyond Earth” and “Forever.”
Anaya’s 2019 album Aonki: A Gateway of Love earned her a nod as Best Female New Age Artist by IndieMusicChannel and Best New Age album from the Clouzine International Music Awards, which gave her the same award for Aligned in the Universe. She was awarded the latter organization’s Best Instrumental Album for both Eternity and best Electronic Album for 4D Eternity.
Anaya Music has also been a popular force on the independent film festival circuit, winning Best Music Video at the Royal Wolf Film Awards for “Forever” and Best Music Video for “Dreams” at the Beyond the Curve International Film Festival 2020. “Dreams” also earned her semi-finalist status at the Indie Short Fest, while “Forever” was a finalist at the Cannes International Independent Film Festival and Beyond the Curve Film Festival. In addition, Anaya Music’s clip for “Timing” was an Official Selection at the Monthly Indie Shorts Festival, the London Music Video Festival and the Utah Music Video wards.
Over the years, Anaya Music has also received high profile nominations from ZMR, IMA, OWMR, ISSA, HMMA, GSPA, the International Songwriting Competition and the UK Songwriting Contest. Her expansive globally distributed body of work as a composer, artist and producer includes over 40 CDs, five musicals, a soundtrack for Luminescence Films, four videos and three songbooks.
When she’s composing, Anaya Music calls on her spiritual side, and "retires" from this world to enter a realm of musical vibration, starting with a 32-minute meditation session. Yet when production begins, she draws on her tech background as a Digital Information Specialist, analyzing the most effective sounds to convey her provocative spiritual concepts. Reflecting on her personal inspiration and creative process, Anaya Music says, “I make music to fulfill a collective yearning shared by humanity for harmony, unity and balance. The magic of music and the profound feelings of love are a divine instrument of perfection to give re-birth to our soul. Music is the sound of Light. Our best instrument is the universal harmony of being.”
