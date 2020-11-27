THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

On Monday ,

the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 2:00 p.m. No votes are expected.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2020 On Tuesday, the House is not in session.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2020 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

S. 4054 – U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Sen. Roberts – Agriculture) S. 945 – Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (Sen. Kennedy (LA) – Financial Services) H.R. 4403 – Stop Debt Collection Abuse Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Financial Services) Senate Amendment to H.R. 1830 – National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Act (Rep. Sean Maloney) H.R. 7995 – Coin Metal Modification Authorization and Cost Savings Act of 2020 (Rep. Amodei – Financial Services)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (23 bills)

H.R. 3884 – MORE Act of 2019 (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible