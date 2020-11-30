Art of the Day to Cure the COVID Blues

December 2020 Art of the Day Calendar Barebrush.com Logo

Barebrush announces its December 2020 Art of the Day calendar. In response to COVID-19, Barebrush produces a short video about the art of the day each day.

Everyone can enjoy art. Every adult can enjoy the art of the nude.” — Ilene Skeen

SARASOTA / BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barebrush announces it has posted its December 2020 Art of the Day calendar. Since 2006, Barebrush has provided daily access to fine art in a unique calendar format. Now, in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Barebrush produces a short video about the art each day. Everyone with a smartphone or computer can enjoy art and art videos from the safety and comfort of their home.Barebrush shows all genres such as landscapes, pets, and people in, out, and about. These are G-rated videos. Click this link to see a G-rated cat video, WATTS Barebrush also features the art of the nude, such as male, female, and couples. Barebrush does not accept pornography. All art is human reviewed. The videos are 18+ on YouTube."Our artists and photographers love and respect people. Barebrush is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website," says CEO and founder, Ilene Skeen. Click this channel link, IleneSkeen , to get the special playlists for nudes. Subscribers must be 18+.Ms. Skeen founded the Barebrush website because nudes are under-represented in galleries. She says, "The impact of COVID has hurt artists, art galleries, and museums. It has also hurt people who want to see new art every day for inspiration and relaxation."About Barebrush.com Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome.About Ilene SkeenIlene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.

