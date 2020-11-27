Pallavi Chhelavda Helps Couples Improve Their Relationship Via Vastu Shastra
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, almost 50% of marriages in the U.S. end in divorce. Couples often cite incompatibility to be the cause of their separation or divorce.
However, according to Vastu Shastra, incompatibility doesn’t have anything to do with the reason why relationships fail. It’s the lack of positive energy in homes that results in problems with relationships.
“Vastu isn’t limited to interior. It affects a wide range of areas in one’s life—marriage, success, family, money etc.
For couples, it’s imperative that they look into the direction of their bed. According to Vaastu, the bed’s direction must be the south or the south-west side of the house. There are other things as well, like candles and flowers and where they can place them for creating feelings of passion, love, and happiness,” commented Pallavi Chhelavda, talking about how Vastu is more than just the science of architecture and how it can help couples improve their relationship.
Pallavi Chhelavda uses her expertise to restore harmony and balance into the lives of couples. Vastu Shastra is not bound by race, age, and religion and couples from all walks of life can immensely benefit from it.
Couples can book an appointment with Pallavi Chhelavda to discuss their marital problems. Once she has analysed the situation, she offers great insight and advice on ways they can improve their relationship via Vastu.
“While marriages are made in heaven, they’re supposed to be maintained on earth. A lot of couples face problems in their marriage. It’s a very normal part of relationships. But when it starts affecting their home and others around them, it can quickly become a cause for concern.
Fortunately, I’ve got all the tips and advice regarding Vastu Dosh to help them restore that balance in their relationship,” commented Pallavi Chhelavda, talking about how she can help couples improve their relationship and save their marriage.
Over the years, Pallavi has served thousands of clients around the world. Some of her most loyal clients reside in the U.S.A., U.K., Singapore, and India.
