JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews additional law enforcement changes that could be made when the 2021 legislative starts in January. Some modifications were made during the First Extraordinary Session of the 100th General Assembly.
This Week in the Missouri Senate for Nov. 27: Law Enforcement
