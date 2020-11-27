New Report “Artificial intelligence for Drug Discovery, Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview 2020”
Report by Deep Pharma Intelligence covers 240+ biotech companies, 600+ investors, 90+ corporations, and 35 R&D centers in pharmaceutical AI sectorLONDON, UK, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence announces the release of a new, open-access 130-page analytical Report and interactive analytics Dashboard: “AI for Drug Discovery, Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview 2020”. This resource delivers advanced market intelligence, interactive mindmaps, benchmarking for companies, investors and technologies, competitive and SWOT analysis through the interactive IT-Platform and Big Data analytical Dashboard. The current release includes insights about 240+ biotech companies, 600+ investors, 90+ pharma corporations, and 35 R&D centers in the area of pharmaceutical and healthcare artificial intelligence (AI).
Based on the analysis of the key players and overall industry dynamics, our team identified a number of key trends and insights about the investment landscape, R&D collaborations, AI application use cases, and more. Some of the key takeaways include the following conclusions:
1) the segment of pharmaceutical AI continues consolidation;
2) pharmaceutical AI sector is “heating up” for investments;
3) big pharma and contract research organizations increasingly compete for AI partnerships;
4) the sector of pharmaceutical AI is maturing for a likely wave of IPOs and M&As in 2021-2022;
5) COVID-19 pandemics appears to be a positive catalyst for the acceleration of the AI adoption
The report and the analytics dashboard are powerful tools for strategic insights, opportunity evaluation, competitor profiling, and other goals, relevant to pharma and biotech decision-makers, Life Science investors, consulting companies, and regulatory agencies.
The 130-page open-access report and the underlying IT-platform marks the 9th installment in a series of reports on the topic of the artificial Intelligence application in pharmaceutical research that Deep Pharma Intelligence has been producing since 2017. The central aim of this series of special case studies is to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape and try to predict what is coming next.
The report “Artificial intelligence (AI) for Drug Discovery, Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview 2020” and the underlying IT-platform and analytics Dashboard mark the inaugural project of Deep Pharma Intelligence Ltd., a new joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend), dedicated to producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics tools, and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, and strategic guidance in the high growth and significant opportunity areas of the pharmaceutical industry, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
The scope and purpose of Deep Pharma Intelligence is to establish itself as the leading entity focused on deep market and investment intelligence, due diligence, competitive research, company and technology benchmarking and industry trend prediction in highly disruptive areas of biopharmaceutical research and development, and healthcare tech. Its long-term strategic goal is to establish itself as a dominant player in the area of pharmaceutical investment, M&A, and strategic consulting by offering outstanding analytical capabilities, analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and other technological solutions for identifying business development and investment opportunities, technology scouting, R&D outsourcing, and building corporate growth strategies.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a new joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing specialized data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and novel opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
About BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend)
BiopharmaTrend is a specialized provider of analytics, market intelligence, articles, opinions, commentaries, and interviews on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries with a particular focus on data and digital tech and emerging R&D trends. They are currently developing sophisticated data mining and knowledge mapping platform focused on the biopharmaceutical industry, including data about companies, research collaborations, funding rounds, news, trends, research articles, patents, clinical trials, and other important data elements.
