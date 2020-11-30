IBS Software and CargoAi announce partnership to boost air cargo revenue

IBS Software partners with CargoAi to boost air cargo revenue

By partnering with CargoAi, IBS’ customers can extend their presence in new and existing markets by leveraging on digital sales and distribution services.

BANGALORE, INDIA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBS Software is offering its iCargo customers the opportunity to increase their reach to the market and thereby scale their cargo revenues through a new partnership with CargoAi. By partnering with CargoAi, IBS’ customers can extend their presence in new and existing markets by leveraging on digital sales and distribution services. This is a real ‘helping hand’ both for business and for digitalization within the industry.

IBS Software has been working with CargoAi since July 2020 to build a rich integration between iCargo and CargoAI using a scalable, API based architecture. “Through this partnership, CargoAi and IBS Software have invested in creating platform-level integration to give our customers more choices on channels to digitally connect with their clients, faster time-to-market for such capabilities, and to do so with very little effort,” says Ashok Rajan, SVP & Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software. He adds: “We believe that innovation can be fast-tracked by partnering with companies like CargoAi bringing in new and improved ways of doing business like in sales and distribution, which is still very antiquated and legacy-based in the air cargo industry.”

Keen to offer a ‘digital ecosystem’ to its customers, IBS Software is making its motto of ‘Partnering for Innovation” a reality. With this API based integration between platforms, airlines using only have to turn on the switch for e-bookings from all over the world to reach their system. The process couldn’t be easier for airlines – only a few days of tests are required between the platforms to get on board with CargoAi and no expensive bespoke IT development or complex system integration projects is required to deliver this capability. All the work has been done ahead of time by the two partners.

“The integration currently covers real-time e-booking and e-quoting, flight availability searches and shipment tracking. Lots of other possibilities exist, but this partnership is already showing just how essential synergies are in order to make digitalization accessible to all stakeholders in our industry, a goal that we share with IBS,” says Matthieu Petot, CEO of CargoAi.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels.

For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com

About CargoAi

Launched in 2019 by its founder and CEO, Matthieu Petot, CargoAi is a SaaS application offering air cargo digital solutions to freight forwarders, airlines and GSAs.

CargoAi allows users to manage the entire air cargo booking process via a single tool. The online platform brings together freight forwarders, airlines and GSAs, and offers shipment quote issuing, booking and tracking.

All airlines’ schedules including cargo capacity are displayed in the application. Freight forwarders can check the flight schedules at a glance and compare rates thanks to this unique solution. CargoAi offers a range of levels of integration for airlines, from APIs to emails.

Forwarders can request quotes and make bookings via the platform. The application allows airlines and GSAs to manage all quote and booking requests in one place. The tool also provides customers with data and analytics including 3D viewing of the shipment and capacity forecasts.