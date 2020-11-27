Now More Than Ever, Philippines Needs Us – YHSGR Cares

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After typhoons Goni (Philippine name Rolly) and Vamco (local name Ulysses) smashed into the Philippines during the first week of November 2020, children and families were ravaged and devastated by the impact of violent winds and high tides. The storms surges, flooding, and landslides forced thousands of families out of their homes with nothing more than the clothes on their backs and distress in their hearts over what they’ll find when they return home, or what’s left of it.

Now more than ever, Philippines need us.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are on a mission to raise $5,000.00 to help all the victims of Super Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. Your referrals would be more than appreciated because we take part of our income to this mission that will go directly to people in need in the Bicol region, Central Luzon and many parts in Metro Manila.

We are in partnership with all 100 Rotary clubs and other non-profit organizations in the beneficiary communities.

For Donations:
You may directly transfer or deposit your cash donations to Security Bank Corp account no. 0000027376681 of the ROTARY CLUB OF PARAISO (routing no. / swift code SETCPHMM), bank branch address: 236 Maine City bldg., Bgy. South Triangle, Tomas Morato Extension, QC.)

Paypal Account: Gonlegaspijr@gmail.com

Person in-charge of this mission:

DONNA YU
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
email: Dyu@TeamNuVision.net
Phone: 661-886-0214

As a native of the Philippines and had the opportunity to migrate to the States for the past year, Donna felt the devastation caused by the typhoons in her home country. Donna have always been involved with paying it forward, to always make sure she gives back to her community because she has been blessed in so many ways. Torn by the images and videos of the effects of the typhoons, Donna made the decision to go back to her country this following week to provide aid and relief. She has been appointed as the point person for this endeavor.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-780-2221
