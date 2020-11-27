New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #3

CASE#: 20B503051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2020 / 2034 hours

STREET: South VT Route 116 Rd.

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hewitt Road

WEATHER: Raining

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ashleigh Hickey

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on South Vermont Route 116 Road in the Town of Bristol. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash. Vehicle #1 exited the south bound portion of roadway and struck two mailboxes. Upon arrival Troopers suspected the operator, Ashleigh Hickey, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Hickey was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #3. Hickey was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the charge.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Middlebury

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020 12:30 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.