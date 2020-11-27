New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #3
CASE#: 20B503051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2020 / 2034 hours
STREET: South VT Route 116 Rd.
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hewitt Road
WEATHER: Raining
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ashleigh Hickey
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on South Vermont Route 116 Road in the Town of Bristol. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash. Vehicle #1 exited the south bound portion of roadway and struck two mailboxes. Upon arrival Troopers suspected the operator, Ashleigh Hickey, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Hickey was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #3. Hickey was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the charge.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Middlebury
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020 12:30 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.