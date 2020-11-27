Protect Valuable Gear with a Holiday Go-Bag from Mobile Edge
Your 2020 Gift Guide to Personal Productivity, Mobile Power & Protective Cases
With the holidays fast-approaching, mobile professionals, home office executives, students, and gamers deserve peace of mind that their gear will stay protected, organized, and powered up”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the 2020 gift-giving season, Mobile Edge offers personal productivity and mobile power accessories, in addition to its award-winning laptop and gaming console cases and backpacks. Time to protect your valuable gear with a go-bag from Mobile Edge.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“With the holidays fast-approaching, mobile professionals, home office executives, students, and gamers deserve peace of mind that their gear will stay protected, organized, and powered up when they’re on-the-go between work, home, school, and family gatherings,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “In the spirit of the season, now through December, Mobile Edge will be featuring daily flash deals, limited-time specials, and big savings on sales items—all of which will be featured on our website and our social media pages.”
Gift Packages for Gamers, Students, and Professionals
This holiday season, Mobile Edge is offering a variety of deeply discounted gift ideas for practically everyone on your list.
GAME ON! Gift Bundle—Looking for that one gift that will cover most gamer’s needs? Our Game On! Core Gaming Gift Bundle includes the Core Gaming Backpack with hook-and-loop panel (for displaying team badges and patches), the Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger, our XL Core Gaming Mouse Mat, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
• Related: see our entire Core Gaming Collection.
HOME OFFICE ACCESSORY Collection—Designed for the home office executive or busy professional working remotely, Mobile Edge’s Home Office Accessory Collection includes our All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub, USB Wall Charger Turbo 6, Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
• Related: see our entire Graphite Collection.
ROAD WARRIOR Package—Developed for that successful business executive who finds themselves constantly on the move, Mobile Edge’s Road Warrior Package includes our Professional Backpack, Laptop Security Cable Lock and Key, and Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger.
• Related: see our entire Professional lineup.
Accessories & More!
This year, Mobile Edge makes it easier than ever to find some must-have accessories for even the most discerning gift recipient on your list. All are available at special holiday season pricing.
Gadgets Galore—Accessories designed to make your life at work and play easier:
• Xpods True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds combine sleek modern styling, custom-tuned drivers, and the latest Bluetooth technology to deliver powerful and clear sound without distracting cables.
• The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
• The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing speeds.
• See all Personal Productivity products.
Power Up!—For power on the go, Mobile Edge offers a number of flexible and reliable solutions:
• Our Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, with its universal AC outlet, is ideal for power-hungry laptops and gaming consoles.
• Designed to charge tablets/smartphones, and numerous other USB devices, the CORE Power 26,800 mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily fits in backpacks, messenger bags, and SlipSuit sleeves.
• For QI-enabled devices, the versatile Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad reduces desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mouse pad and wireless charger.
• See all Mobile Edge Power Solutions.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
When you’re not sure which gift is right for your loved one, Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, $200, or $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com—and best of all, they don’t expire.
Link to Images & Sales Sheets: Click Here
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
PAUL JUNE
Mobile Edge, LLC
+1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle