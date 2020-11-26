Upper Snake Region appreciates volunteer Hunter, Bowhunter and Trapper Education instructors

Volunteer Hunter, Bowhunter and Trapper Education instructors from the Upper Snake have donated countless hours over the years to perpetuate Idaho’s hunting and trapping heritage. Although the awards presentation for instructor accomplishments in 2019 was not able to occur this year, Fish and Game would like extend their deepest gratitude for the time, effort and expertise contributed by instructors in the Upper Snake Region and recognize them for their achievements.

Upper Snake Instructor of the Year: Chris Heyer. Chris earned this award for going above and beyond what is expected of a Hunter Education instructor. He is dedicated to educating the next generation of hunters and maintaining the traditions of ethical and respectful hunting.

Top Tier Achievement: Renae Landon. Renae is the first female instructor in the Upper Snake Region to achieve the top tier award level. She has been an instructor for almost 5 years, instructed in 34 classes and certified 724 students. For reaching the highest award level she received a framed print and a hunting rifle.

Senior Level Awards: Roy Leavitt, Chris Heyer, and Renae Landon.This trio of instructors teach Hunter Education classes as a team and have all reached the senior level awards within a relatively short period of time. Congratulation to these three you and thanks for your dedication and hard work.

Advanced Level Awards: Fred Hanosky, Robert Chambers, Jason Krebsbach, Doug Richey, Mike Webster, Ronald Wilcox, Lester Reiss, Kevin Schultz and Kent Fisher.

Dedicated Service Awards: William Waetje, 25 years. Kelly Beck ,15 years. Jeffrey Klausmann and James Wilson, 10 years. Harold Bates, David Godfrey, Doug Richey and Roy Leavitt, 5 years.

Together, volunteer instructors in the Upper Snake Region held 118 classes and certified 1,696 students in 2019. “Our instructors spent over 2,000 hours in the classroom developing safe, ethical, responsible and knowledgeable hunters,” says Gerren Steel Volunteer Services Coordinator. “They are the backbone of our program and I can’t thank them enough for all they do.”