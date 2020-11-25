DLNR NEWS RELEASE: ‘IAO VALLEY STATE MONUMENT HAS REOPENED

Newsroom Posted on Nov 25, 2020 in Latest News

(Wailuku) – The DLNR Division of State Parks reopened ʻIao Valley State Monument November 21 on Maui. The scenic park had been closed during most of the COVID-19 period due to crowding concerns and budgetary constraints. ʻIao Valley, one of the most visited parks on Maui, contains a short hiking path and iconic views of Kuka‘emoku, popularly known as the ʻIao Needle. Visitors are reminded to adhere to social distancing rules and wear protective masks when visiting the often-crowded park. The new hours will be 7am-6pm, daily.

Newly approved parking and entry fees – for out-of-State residents and commercial vehicles – will apply. Only credit cards will be accepted for payment. Residents are not subject to parking and entry fees at any Hawaiʻi State Parks.

New parking and entry fees for ʻIao Valley State Monument:

Nonresidents: $10.00 per vehicle, $5.00 per individual walk-in.

Per commercial PUC vehicle:

1 to 7 passenger vehicle $25.00

8 to 25 passenger vehicle $50.00

26+ passenger vehicle $90.00

