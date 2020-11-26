A Book About Gratitude Given Away for Thanksgiving
The pinnacle of an author's 2020 journey, and his message of gratitude and hope.
Grappling with the nuances of being a human being, and doing it with heart, hope, and compassion—this mini book is medicine for the soul!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Erik Seversen digs deep in his short-read eBook available on Amazon. The book’s title is The Magical Lightness of Being, a lighthearted parody of Milan Kundera’s amazing existential masterpiece, The Unbearable Lightness of Being, and the themes couldn’t be more different.
— Nancy Pile
When COVID-19 restrictions shut down Erik Seversen’s public speaking career in early 2020, Erik decided not to let the cancellation of his entire work calendar keep him down. He published his second full-length non-fiction book called Explore in July, he organized and published a co-authored book called The Successful Mind in October, and he decided to get very personal for his next work.
The result was the creation of The Magical Lightness of Being. The book is dubbed a cheerful reconciliation of life, existentialism, and God, and it explores the stages of the authors life from an anxious young child to a well-balanced adult who has overcome challenges and has decided to choose gratitude as his center rather than the angst that always seemed just below the surface in his life.
The book is Erik Seversen’s answer to a difficult 2020, and it is 100% optimistic. It begins with the authors accidental conception in a canoe and ends with a positive message tailored to put a smile on the face of any reader.
In the spirit of giving, the book is available for FREE on Amazon on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. The book, published by Thin Leaf Press, reached best seller status in existentialism, phenomenology, and short-read memoirs, but the best thing about this 20-minute short-read is the very simple message that gratitude and love can rise above all other situations, a very important message for us, it seems, in 2020.
Erik Seversen
Thin Leaf Press
+1 310-487-1047
Erik@ErikSeversen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn