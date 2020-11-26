Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pheasant season open

Sheridan - Pheasant season in Area 1, which encompasses much of north central Wyoming, including all of Sheridan and Johnson counties, and Area 11 encompassing all of Campbell County, opened on Nov. 7.

Our local small wild population of pheasants is supplemented with birds raised at the Sheridan Bird Farm. Bird farm personnel travel weekly to release birds on Walk-in Areas, Hunter Management Areas and state and BLM land throughout northern Wyoming. The locations below will be stocked on a regular basis during the season, depending on weather and road conditions.

Please remember that a $15.50 Pheasant Special Management Stamp is required if hunting pheasants on these and other certain properties where birds are stocked. Refer to the 2020 Upland Game Bird, Small Game, Migratory Game Bird and Wild Turkey regulations for additional details.

  • Sheridan County Walk-in Areas 1, 2 and 6
  • Ulm State Land near Wyarno
  • Buffalo Run State Land off Hwy 14
  • Welch Property north of Sheridan
  • Johnson County Walk-in Area 9
  • Johnson County Walk-in Area 11
  • Fort Phil Kearney Hunter Management Area Pheasant hunting is only in December and hunters must apply for permission slips at www.wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/Hunter-Management-Areas (except on the designated family pheasant hunt days of Nov. 28 and 29). Permission slips are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo
  • Birds from the Sheridan Bird Farm are also released at Yellowtail, Ocean Lake and Sand Mesa wildlife habitat management areas.

- WGFD -

 

