Elk Neck Rifle and Shotgun Ranges Scheduled for Maintenance

November 25, 2020

State Forest Facility Begins Temporary Closure Dec. 7

The rifle and shotgun ranges at Elk Neck State Forest will be closed to the public beginning Dec. 7 for critical maintenance projects. The closure, announced by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, is scheduled for 60 calendar days.

The closure will allow contractors to address drainage issues at the site, and make additional modifications to the firing line. At the same time, department staff will make repairs to range infrastructure. The construction areas will be posted with signs prohibiting entry.

The Elk Neck pistol range will remain open, and operate on its normal schedule. Visitors are reminded they may only use pistols and revolvers at the range, no long guns are permitted.

The work is scheduled after the start of the two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer, which begins Nov. 28, allowing hunters to practice shooting through the first week of the season. Shooters must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines when using the ranges.

Questions about the range closing can be addressed to the Elk Neck State Forest office at 410-287-5675.