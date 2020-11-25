Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,965 in the last 365 days.

Wayne County Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Murder

Today, the Attorney General’s Office announced that Joshua Oldham was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole for the 2017 killing of Marshall “Luke” Helm. Oldham was also sentenced to 30 years for Armed Criminal Action and 10 years for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and all sentences will run consecutively. This case was handled by the Missouri Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Unit.

 “One of my main priorities as Attorney General has been to fight violent crime all over the state and prosecute Missouri’s most violent offenders. Our Special Prosecution Unit aids prosecutors across the state in complex prosecutions, and their results, including yesterday’s sentencing, speak for themselves,” said Attorney General Schmitt. 

Earlier this year, on August 5, 2020, a Wayne County jury convicted Joshua Oldham of Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action for shooting and killing Marshall “Luke” Helm on November 4, 2017. Prior to starting trial, Oldham pled guilty to the third charge associated with the case, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The case was handled by AAGs Christine Krug and Tristin Estep, victim advocate Carrie Boessen, and investigator Rob Jauer. Initial investigation of the case was handled by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

###

You just read:

Wayne County Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.