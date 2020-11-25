Wayne County Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Murder

Today, the Attorney General’s Office announced that Joshua Oldham was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole for the 2017 killing of Marshall “Luke” Helm. Oldham was also sentenced to 30 years for Armed Criminal Action and 10 years for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and all sentences will run consecutively. This case was handled by the Missouri Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Unit.

“One of my main priorities as Attorney General has been to fight violent crime all over the state and prosecute Missouri’s most violent offenders. Our Special Prosecution Unit aids prosecutors across the state in complex prosecutions, and their results, including yesterday’s sentencing, speak for themselves,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Earlier this year, on August 5, 2020, a Wayne County jury convicted Joshua Oldham of Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action for shooting and killing Marshall “Luke” Helm on November 4, 2017. Prior to starting trial, Oldham pled guilty to the third charge associated with the case, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The case was handled by AAGs Christine Krug and Tristin Estep, victim advocate Carrie Boessen, and investigator Rob Jauer. Initial investigation of the case was handled by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

###