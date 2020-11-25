2020-11-25 13:52:13.26 Mid-MO Friends Win $1 Million Powerball Prize in Jefferson City

2020-11-25 13:52:13.26

A group of five friends who went in together on Powerball tickets won a $1 million prize after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Nov. 11 drawing: 13, 15, 17, 45 and 63.

The prize was split between Patricia Moody and Larry Lueckenhoff, both of Jefferson City, Gary and Mary Kempker of Jamestown, and Richard Wallendorf of Sunrise Beach.

“We’ve played off and on,” Moody said, noting that the friends had enjoyed lottery pools in the past.

Moody purchased the winning ticket for the group at Break Time, 3000 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, but she didn’t check the ticket to see if they had won right away. It wasn’t until she happened to stop by the same store the next day that she was told someone had purchased the winning ticket the day before.

“I said ‘Oh, that’s nice. Now would you please check my tickets?’” she laughed. “And then the clerk checked them and goes, ‘It’s you!’”

Initially, the others in the group didn’t believe her when she told them how much they had won. But when she asked them all to come to the store to watch the ticket be scanned in person, it finally began to sink in.

Moody said she’s not sure what she’s going to do with her part of the prize yet, but that she’s excited to have won.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $202 million.

In FY20, players in Cole County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $14.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.