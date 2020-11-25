nterstate 70 and Route 51 Lane Restrictions - Rostraver Township

​

PennDOT District 12 is informing all motorists traveling along Interstate 70 and Route 51 of single lane restrictions which will occur on Interstate 70 between the Smithton bridge and approximately one mile west of the Exit 46 (Uniontown/Pittsburgh) and along Route 51 in the area of the Interstate 70 interchange. The lane restrictions will begin on Monday, November 30 and will occur through Monday, December 7. The restrictions will be in place between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am.

The restriction will be in place to allow crews to drill geotechnical test borings for future roadway design.

All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

