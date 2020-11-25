Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Slide Repairs Completed Traffic Restored

PennDOT District 12 is informing all motorists of the completion of slide repairs and the reopening of traffic in two areas in Fayette County

The Route 906 slide repair which is in Washington Township between Fayette City and Belle Vernon opens at 3 pm to traffic today.

The Route 119 Southbound slide repair located in Connellsville Township just north of the City of Connellsville opened on Tuesday, November 24 to two lane traffic.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

