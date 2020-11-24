‘Minor’ coronavirus outbreak reported in Stanislaus County Jail

“Twenty-five inmates and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 after a minor outbreak inside one of the Sheriff’s Custodial facilities,” authorities said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. Additional isolation and quarantine procedures have been put in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus to other areas of the jail.
