TDOC Training Helps To Save A Life

NASHVILLE – You never know when you’ll have to save a life. For a Tennessee Department of Correction Probation/Parole Officer, the life-saving skills he learned at the Tennessee Correction Academy were put to the test recently.

Last Friday, Officer Brendan Benis and his wife were driving home from dinner in Old Hickory when they noticed a vehicle that looked out of place. As they pulled closer, Officer Benis saw that the truck was in the middle of two lanes and lingering at the stop sign with no other vehicles in sight. Officer Benis instinctively knew something was wrong. As he pulled closer to the vehicle, he saw an unconscious man inside. With the help of several bystanders, Officer Benis broke a window and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Thanks to Officer Benis’ life-saving efforts, the man is expected to make a full recovery.

“It doesn’t matter if you are the person giving compressions or the person calling 9-1-1, we all saved his life and every person on the scene that day played an important role,” Officer Benis said. “I’m grateful for the training I received at the academy and for the nurse who taught me that I could help save a life.”