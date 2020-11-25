Williston Barracks / Fatal MV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A104774
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/25/20 at approximately 9:25 AM
STREET: I-189 Westbound
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Shelburne Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 0/75
WEATHER: Cloudy, had been snowing.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Minoli
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Utility Van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-End
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 25, 2020 at approximately 9:25 AM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks responded to I-189 westbound for a report of a vehicle off the roadway and into the trees. South Burlington Fire/EMS and Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.
The vehicle involved appeared to have left the roadway off the right-hand shoulder of I-189 westbound. It traveled several hundred feet in the grassy area off the right-hand shoulder and ultimately came to rest in a patch of trees. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 70 year-old Michael Minoli of Montpelier, VT. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
The cause of the crash and circumstances surrounding it are still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Vermont State Police – Williston at 802-878-7111.
LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No criminal charges
COURT: N/A
