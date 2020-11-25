Williston Barracks / Fatal MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104774

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/25/20 at approximately 9:25 AM

STREET: I-189 Westbound

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Shelburne Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 0/75

WEATHER: Cloudy, had been snowing.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Minoli

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Utility Van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-End

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 25, 2020 at approximately 9:25 AM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks responded to I-189 westbound for a report of a vehicle off the roadway and into the trees. South Burlington Fire/EMS and Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

The vehicle involved appeared to have left the roadway off the right-hand shoulder of I-189 westbound. It traveled several hundred feet in the grassy area off the right-hand shoulder and ultimately came to rest in a patch of trees. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 70 year-old Michael Minoli of Montpelier, VT. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash and circumstances surrounding it are still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Vermont State Police – Williston at 802-878-7111.

LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No criminal charges

COURT: N/A

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742