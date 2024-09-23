Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Mischief-Vandalism / Request for Information







STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B2004535 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores STATION: Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: 09/22/2024 at 15:06 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12A, Granville VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: Unknown CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown VICTIM: Town of Granville AGE: N/A CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/22/2024 at approximately 15:06 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a vandalism complaint on VT Route 12A where an overpass crosses over the East Granville Brooke in the town of Granville. A nearby resident reported the incident after observing the walls of the overpass painted with Graffiti in explicative language on the afternoon of 09/22/2024. She also advised that she last noticed the area undisturbed on 09/14/2024. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

