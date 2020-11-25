Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy Releases on Netflix

The multi-generational tale of a family in the Appalachian Mountains stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Freida Pinto

Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy has released on Netflix. Based on J.D. Vanes' #1 New York Times Bestseller, the film follows J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Hillbilly Elegy is directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, and is a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph. By following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.



