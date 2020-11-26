The Surprising Reason 60% Of Parents Are Relieved the Holidays Will Be Different This Year
While the holiday traditions of gathering, caroling, and opening gifts together may be very different this year, families are welcoming the change of pace.
This year, parents are more interested in being home and safe”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the holiday traditions of gathering, caroling, and opening gifts together may be very different this year, families across Canada and the U.S. are welcoming the change of pace.
More than half of the parents surveyed by Parent Tested Parent Approved, a leading consumer awards organization, said they are relieved there won’t be as many holiday gatherings this holiday season. Of those surveyed, 48% are planning to purchase fewer gifts, with almost all admitting they want to pad their savings.
The responses reflect the desire for parents to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and protect their families as the pandemic’s second wave maintains its grip across North America. According to the survey, U.S. parents tested for COVID-19 60% more than Canadian parents. This could be attributed to the fact that Canada experienced a total lockdown and closure of businesses and establishments where people gather, while some areas in the U.S. did not. This may have led some to believe they were more at risk of exposure than Canadians who were either furloughed or worked from home.
“This year, parents are more interested in being home and safe,” said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of PTPA. “COVID doesn’t care that it is a holiday. By staying home, parents can feel comforted that they are doing their part to protect their families this holiday season.”
However, parents who participate in a more modest gift exchange will be going digital, with more than 70% of consumers shopping online and 69% buying from local businesses—a staggering shift from previous years. Even discounts and sales-crazed Black Friday, the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season after Thanksgiving, will see a decrease in toys and electronics sales as 60% of parents plan to steer clear of purchasing kids’ products with screens.
“Typically, consumers wait until Black Friday to do the majority of their gift-buying, when the manufacturers are heavily discounting their products,” Vinderine said. “This holiday season, buying trends are just not the same. Parents are more focused on saving.”
While there is much uncertainty ahead, the future is starting to look brighter with the promise of new vaccines on the horizon. Still, consumers are not showing that optimism when it comes to their pocketbooks, and it seems like savings for the future will definitely be the strongest holiday gift of the season.
