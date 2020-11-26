Reuniting families for Christmas with care home appointment scheduling software
10to8's offering its appointment scheduling software for free until Valentine's Day to help care homes arrange safe visits for their vulnerable. Read more.
The best Christmas gift anybody can get is being able to spend time with their family. We have often taken this simple thing for granted. 10to8, the global scheduling company, has seen that care homes across the globe are trying to organise safe visits for families and their residents, and they want to help.
That is why, to help families stay in touch over Christmas, 10to8 is providing its appointment scheduling software solution free for care homes until Valentine’s Day 2021. Any care home, nursing home, or long-term care facility can take this offer up.
“We all have families and loved ones that we haven’t seen enough this year. I’m extremely proud that we’re doing what we can to help get families together in the holidays.” - Matthew Cleevely, CEO of 10to8.
Since the pandemic, 10to8 saw a rush of interest in managing safe visits to care homes. Their software has been rolled out in hundreds of nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. During the first wave, this let care homes safely organise Mother’s Day visits for their residents.
After the first wave, the company has been working with care facilities to match the ever-changing guidance and regulations to keep their residents safe. Recently they’ve been working with care homes to arrange visits combined with rapid, lateral flow tests - preventing potentially infectious visitors from ever entering the site, enabling more and safer visits from families.
Care homes are being bogged down by the volume of admin required to operate safely. Scheduling and coordination is one part that can be automated and can allow families to be together more often whilst protecting the vulnerable. The company hopes that by making it free for Christmas and into the New Year there will be more, safe visits.
Care homes and nursing homes can get in touch with 10to8 via this page until the end of December to claim the offer and can use the software for free until February 15th, 2021.
This isn’t the first thing 10to8 has done to help businesses suffering from the impacts of COVID. In June 2020, 10to8 made its retail solution free across the globe to support struggling independent retailers manage their capacity and contact tracing and has been working with several NHS trusts to automate booking processes from PPE fitting to blood tests.
About 10to8
10to8 is appointment scheduling software that makes bookings happen. Based in Cambridge, UK, it is used by over 100,000 businesses worldwide including health clinics, universities, banks, beauty salons, retail franchises and even alpaca farmers. 10to8’s customers include Expedia, Yale University, The Financial Times, and more.
10to8 was developed to rid the world of wasted time. It automatically schedules bookings, gets businesses online and eliminates no-shows through smart communications. We take the wasted time spent managing the average appointment down from 10 minutes of scheduling-hell to 8 seconds of simplicity.
