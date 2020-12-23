10-year-old uses modern scheduling tool to collect old Christmas trees and raise money for kids’ cancer research
I really liked cycling around the neighborhood picking up trees during my Christmas break but it’s even cooler that with all these trees I help kids who have cancer.”VOORBURG, SOUTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 10-year-old boy in the Netherlands is using modern online scheduling tools to collect old Christmas trees and raise money for children’s cancer research.
— Walter Dop
Walter is a highly gifted 10-year-old boy from the Netherlands who’s been looking for something to do during his vacation.
But it all started when Walter was eight! He was inspired by his father who’s an entrepreneur and has always been supportive of creative ideas that move our society forward. To earn some pocket money and do something useful during the Christmas break, Walter started collecting old Christmas trees from his neighbors.
It was a great success for the 8-year-old. But it created a logistical nightmare for the family: they got bombarded with SMS, emails, and other messages asking Walter to pick up trees from all around town.
The next year Walter was even more driven. One of his classmates had been diagnosed with cancer and he wanted to do whatever he could to help his friend. So in 2019, Walter increased the target from 80 to 100 trees and set the goal to raise at least €200 for KiKa - a Dutch children's cancer research foundation.
“I really liked cycling around the neighborhood picking up trees during my Christmas break but it’s even cooler that with all these trees I help kids who have cancer.” - says Walter Dop.
Rogier Dop, Walter’s dad wanted to help his son’s mission and it has become an annual feature of the Dop’s family life.
The budding entrepreneurs’ father, Rogier, turned to the 10to8 online booking system to help them schedule and organise their tree pickups. It let the family sort out not just pickups but also dealt with the ever-increasing request volume and incoming messages - they actually enjoyed it!
“What a success it was! With the help of 10to8, we were able to collect 110 trees and donate €300 to KiKa (Kinderen Kankervij), a Dutch Children’s Cancer Fund. KiKa liked this action so much that they started encouraging others to do the same.” - says Rogier Dop.
With 10to8 tried and tested, as you’d expect, they’re expanding in 2020 and looking to raise even more for research in the fight against children's.
“10to8 made it possible to get the donators’ information, in an orderly manner and keep in touch with them whilst we were out and about, instead of having our own ‘call center’ at home as we had in 2018.” - says Rogier Dop.
“It’s heartwarming to see our system being used by a budding social entrepreneur like Walter. We’re thrilled to be helping in whatever ways we can” - Matthew Cleevely, CEO & Founder, 10to8
Visit Walter’s Weghaal Service booking page to see what he’s up to.
About KiKa (Kinderen Kankervij)
KiKa is the only charity in the Netherlands that funds research on all forms of childhood cancer. KiKa raises funds for innovative research and other activities in the field of childhood cancer, aimed at less pain, more cure, and a better quality of life. Furthermore, KiKa focuses on education on childhood cancer.
To learn more about KiKa’s mission and how they are encouraging Christmas tree collection to fight children’s cancer, visit KiKa's website.
About 10to8
10to8 is appointment scheduling software that makes bookings happen. Based in Cambridge, UK, it is used by over 100,000 businesses worldwide including health clinics, universities, banks, beauty salons, retail franchises and even alpaca farmers. 10to8’s customers include Expedia, Yale University, Accenture,
The Financial Times, and more.
10to8 was developed to rid the world of wasted time. It automatically schedules bookings, gets businesses online and eliminates no-shows through smart communications. We take the wasted time spent managing the average appointment down from 10 minutes of scheduling-hell to 8 seconds of simplicity.
