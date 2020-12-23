10-year-old uses modern scheduling tool to collect old Christmas trees and raise money for kids’ cancer research

About

10to8 is appointment scheduling software that makes bookings happen. Based in Cambridge, UK, it is used by over 100,000 businesses worldwide including health clinics, universities, banks, beauty salons, retail franchises, and even alpaca farmers. 10to8’s customers include Expedia, Yale University, The Financial Times, and more. 10to8 was developed to rid the world of wasted time. It automatically schedules bookings, gets businesses online, and eliminates no-shows through smart communications. We take the wasted time spent managing the average appointment down from 10 minutes of scheduling-hell to 8 seconds of simplicity.

