Heavy Equipment, Truck and Vehicle Consignment Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
The Dec. Assiter Heavy Equipment Auction is a great opportunity to the purchase and sell equipment to be ready for the upcoming spring and maybe even help with your taxes before the end of the year.”CANYON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces their heavy equipment, truck and vehicle consignment auction on Friday, December 4th at 10 am according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This auction includes consignments from the City of Amarillo, XCEL Energy, US Bankruptcy Courts, Banks, Credit Unions, Corporations, Companies, Individual Consigners and many others,” said Assiter. “The December Assiter Heavy Equipment Auction is a great opportunity to the purchase and sell equipment to be ready for the upcoming spring and maybe even help with your taxes before the end of the year. Make plans to bid.”
The December 4th auction features heavy equipment, contractor equipment, vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles, agricultural machinery, trailers and much more,” said Daniel Pruitt, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.
The complete auction catalog and information about the auction can be found at www.Assiter.com. Notable consignments include the following and many more:
- 2014 JCB 506C Telehandler
- Caterpillar 416D Loader/Backhoe
- Ditch Witch 1820 Walk-Behind Trencher
- 2009 Kenworth Day Cab Truck Tractor
- 2005 Volvo Sleeper Cab Truck Tractor
- 2005 Freightliner Business Class M2 Service Bucket
- 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty Pickup Truck
- 1966 Chevrolet Impala 2 Door Sedan
- 1983 Gazelle 2 Door Coupe
- Clifton Metal Products Material Trailer
- 66" Tomahawk Skid Steer Bucket
For more information about consigning to this auction or the auction in general, call Daniel Pruitt (615.767.6375) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005.
Daniel Pruitt
Assister Auctioneers
+1 615-767-6375
info@assiter.com