Tangible IP Announces the Sale of Korea Telecom Portfolio
Gold Standard in Patent Brokerage Now Exceeds 4000 Patents Successfully BrokeredSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TANGIBLE IP, LLC, the leading international patent brokerage and Intellectual Property advisory firm headquartered in Seattle announced that it successfully brokered the sale of a 72 asset patent portfolio pertaining to 3GPP and WiMAX technology, owned by Korea Telecom Corporation. The acquirer was Harfang IP (through its subsidiary Golden Eye Technologies LLC), headed by former Longhorn IP principal and Acacia SVP, Chris Dubuc. Financial details of the transaction could not be disclosed. With this latest transaction, Tangible IP has now exceeded the rare milestone of having brokered over 4000 patent assets since its inception less than a decade ago.
“We have been on a roll lately with several closings and this is yet another to add to our credit for 2020, despite a rather unique business environment caused by the current pandemic”, said Louis Carbonneau, Founder, and CEO of Tangible IP. “We are very proud to have helped broker this complex transaction between KT Corporation and Harfang IP, which allows us by the same token to pass the marker of 4000 patents sold. We are blessed to be doing so well in what otherwise remains a challenging environment.”
“We wish to thank Louis and his team at Tangible IP for helping carry this transaction through the finish line and we also congratulate them for this impressive milestone,” said Chris Dubuc, President & CEO of Harfang IP. “Tangible IP has been a leading brokerage firm for years now and they are known for their professionalism and the high quality of patents they select. We look forward to partnering with them on other transactions in the near future.”
Tangible IP, LLC specializes in selling high quality unencumbered patents and has now brokered the sale or license of over 4000 patent assets since its inception and has returned tens of millions of dollars back to inventors, shareholders, and patent owners. We have buyers reaching out to us daily looking for great assets for acquisition. If you are considering the monetization of your IP portfolio, please send an email to info@tangibleip.biz.
ABOUT TANGIBLE IP, LLC. Tangible IP offers full service patent brokerage and strategic IP advisory services. For more info, visit www.tangibleip.biz or contact us via email at info@tangibleip.biz or by phone at +1 (425) 868-9280.
